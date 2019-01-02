About this Blog

With contributions from multilingual and/or multicultural students at Bryn Mawr College, this blog is intended to create an online community where students can share their perspectives with the goal of empowering, nurturing, and normalizing multilingualism and multiculturalism at US academic institutions.

Apart from monthly topics on which Bryn Mawr students can share their experiences and thoughts, this blog will offer useful tips and articles relevant to the multilingual and multicultural community at Bryn Mawr College and beyond, as well as to those who are interested in learning more about the vibrant and diverse communities in the academia.

For any questions, please contact Vanessa Petroj, Director of Multilingual Writing at Bryn Mawr College, by visiting this page.